Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) versus Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Head-To-Head Review

Sera Prognostics and Personalis are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Personalis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A Personalis -68.68% -19.34% -16.32%

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Personalis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Personalis $78.65 million 5.85 -$41.28 million ($1.37) -7.50

Sera Prognostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Personalis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Personalis shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Personalis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sera Prognostics and Personalis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Personalis 0 2 6 0 2.75

Sera Prognostics currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 226.28%. Personalis has a consensus price target of $26.88, indicating a potential upside of 161.43%. Given Sera Prognostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than Personalis.

Summary

Sera Prognostics beats Personalis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sera Prognostics (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

About Personalis (Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc. engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

