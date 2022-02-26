Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Position Lifted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 527.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840,214 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.09% of Seres Therapeutics worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $5,633,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3,372.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 514,675 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,353,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,271,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4,861.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 387,885 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

