Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STRNY shares. HSBC lowered shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Severn Trent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $36.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $38.79. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $40.74.

About Severn Trent (Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

