Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STRNY shares. HSBC lowered shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Severn Trent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $36.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $38.79. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $40.74.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.