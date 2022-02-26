Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.62

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and traded as low as $5.60. Shanghai Electric Group shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIELY)

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

