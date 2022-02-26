Shard (SHARD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $8,874.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 26th. Shard has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $8,874.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Shard has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Shard

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

