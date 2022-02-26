ShareRing 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.58 Million (SHR)

ShareRing (CURRENCY:SHR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. ShareRing has a total market capitalization of $47.40 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShareRing coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ShareRing has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ShareRing

ShareRing is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. ShareRing’s official message board is medium.com/ShareRing . The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ShareRing is sharering.network . ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

