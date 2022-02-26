Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Hits $1.42

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00003634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $348,311.96 and approximately $107.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00046005 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,783.05 or 0.07099980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,083.27 or 0.99707187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00045158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00048842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

