SHIELD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $120,636.16 and $9.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,194.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.24 or 0.07106195 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.25 or 0.00276196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.24 or 0.00794091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015453 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00074750 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007941 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.84 or 0.00405268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00216597 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.