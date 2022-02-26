Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $133.60

Shares of Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.60 ($1.82) and traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.97). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 143 ($1.94), with a volume of 79,764 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 100.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.50 million and a PE ratio of 10.21.

Shoe Zone Company Profile

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

