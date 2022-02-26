Shopping (SPI) Market Cap Tops $6.82 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.92 or 0.00020250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $585,736.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00045976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,780.60 or 0.07109181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,132.02 or 1.00049224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00045144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00048902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 860,898 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

