Showcase Achieves Market Cap of $78,472.06 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $78,472.06 and approximately $61.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00046177 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.83 or 0.07077070 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,185.90 or 0.99977793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00048934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.