SIBCoin (SIB) Trading 50.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 59.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 50.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $356,126.97 and $6,165.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,250.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.08 or 0.07151764 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.58 or 0.00276648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.28 or 0.00803264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015402 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00074132 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007923 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00402106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00216703 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,724,498 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

