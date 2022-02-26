Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) to report $140.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $142.42 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $108.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $588.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $592.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $633.44 million, with estimates ranging from $625.20 million to $640.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWIR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 422.8% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 992,999 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 13.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 89,830 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 3.2% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,990,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after buying an additional 156,557 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWIR opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.10. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

