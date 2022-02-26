Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.76 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) will report sales of $140.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.42 million and the lowest is $139.10 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $108.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $588.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $592.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $633.44 million, with estimates ranging from $625.20 million to $640.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

SWIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $696.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Wireless (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.