Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) to announce $140.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.10 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $108.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $588.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $592.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $633.44 million, with estimates ranging from $625.20 million to $640.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

SWIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $696.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.10. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $20.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

