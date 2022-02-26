Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stake Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,867 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of Signature Bank worth $34,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $349.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.64 and a 200-day moving average of $304.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $206.00 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their target price on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.92.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

