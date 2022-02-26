Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFFYF opened at $50.70 on Friday. Signify has a 12-month low of $44.14 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94.

Signify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

