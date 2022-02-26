Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,969 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 42,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $84,172,000 after buying an additional 789,328 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 681,157 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,662,000 after purchasing an additional 114,175 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 651,703 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 504,611 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $32,346,000 after purchasing an additional 53,347 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 249,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $73.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.36. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $96.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

