Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

SBTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of SBTX stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 32,155 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

