Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Stock Position Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,353 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Silvercorp Metals worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SVM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,587,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after acquiring an additional 924,795 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 994,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 642,514 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 953.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 406,904 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 803.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 220,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $3.73 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $660.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.94%. Research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

Silvercorp Metals Profile (Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.