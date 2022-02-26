Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $139.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.12 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.82.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

