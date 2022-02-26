SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $98.50 million and $4.35 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00036485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00110053 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

AGIX is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 976,902,631 coins. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

