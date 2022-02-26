Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 133541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Skillz’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKLZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. lowered their target price on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skillz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Skillz by 608.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 124,768 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Skillz by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Skillz by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,688,000 after buying an additional 731,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,148,000. 43.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

