Skycoin Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $106,289.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00045976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,780.60 or 0.07109181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,132.02 or 1.00049224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00045144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00048902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

