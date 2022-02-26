SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $692.10 Million

Brokerages expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) to report $692.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $584.41 million to $780.00 million. SM Energy posted sales of $443.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SM Energy by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,128 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,118,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 19,608 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 636,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,769,000 after acquiring an additional 50,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 5.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13.

About SM Energy (Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.