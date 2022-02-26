Smartshare (SSP) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $280,156.76 and approximately $15,169.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00072810 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015606 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000190 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

