Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,770.83 ($24.08).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMIN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.84) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.78) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($25.84) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.80) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley bought 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($21.50) per share, with a total value of £12,505.71 ($17,007.63).

LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,528.50 ($20.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,563.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,487.31. Smiths Group has a one year low of GBX 1,347.50 ($18.33) and a one year high of GBX 1,669.50 ($22.71). The company has a market capitalization of £5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47.

About Smiths Group (Get Rating)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.