Snowball (SNOB) Trading 14% Lower This Week

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $1,633.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00045833 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.97 or 0.07007811 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,417.25 or 0.99823554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00044642 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00048314 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,510,076 coins and its circulating supply is 5,684,806 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

