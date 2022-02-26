SnowGem Price Tops $0.0441 on Top Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded flat against the US dollar. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00027970 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000945 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

