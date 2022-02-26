Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,258 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 5.54% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share worth $14,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share by 310.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 41,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 31,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share by 387.6% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 48,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 38,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DNAA opened at $9.85 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

