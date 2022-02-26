Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $919.80 million and the highest is $1.11 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $513.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,944.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,772,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,365,000 after buying an additional 1,713,851 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,103,000 after buying an additional 1,417,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,955,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,318,000 after buying an additional 841,655 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,055,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after buying an additional 671,795 shares during the period. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQM opened at $64.40 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.86. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 307.56%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

