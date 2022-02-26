SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGE) Trading Up 5.8%

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.18 and last traded at $22.18. Approximately 5,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 7,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoFi Gig Economy ETF (GIGE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Gig Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Gig Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.