Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend payment by 320.0% over the last three years. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 97.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 221.1%.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $9.21 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $15.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $420.73 million, a PE ratio of -83.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SOI shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

