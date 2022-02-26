Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) and Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) and Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power N/A N/A N/A Sono-Tek 15.04% 11.76% 8.43%

2.1% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solid Power and Sono-Tek’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sono-Tek $14.83 million 5.77 $1.12 million $0.15 36.27

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Solid Power and Sono-Tek, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solid Power currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.16%. Given Solid Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Solid Power on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solid Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Power Inc. is a developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power Inc., formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III, is based in LOUISVILLE, Colo.

Sono-Tek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

