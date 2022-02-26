Solrise Finance (SLRS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $515,551.00

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000739 BTC on exchanges. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $15.98 million and $515,551.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Solrise Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00046841 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,771.30 or 0.07085690 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,079.46 or 0.99918629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 999,629,825 coins and its circulating supply is 55,302,320 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Buying and Selling Solrise Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solrise Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solrise Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solrise Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solrise Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.