Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.60

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.60 and traded as low as $5.20. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 6,457 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a market cap of $85.52 million, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Riemer bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $45,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial.

