Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 204.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 85,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 78,831 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,417,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,040,000 after purchasing an additional 38,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 42,057 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $58.79 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.05.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.43%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

