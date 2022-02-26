South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,852 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of South State worth $21,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in South State in the 2nd quarter valued at about $799,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in South State by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after buying an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in South State by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,311,000 after buying an additional 357,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in South State by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in South State in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.34.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $89.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.58. South State Co. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.95.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 33.04%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

