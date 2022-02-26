Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Southwest Gas has increased its dividend payment by 14.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Southwest Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 51.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

SWX opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.65. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $73.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Southwest Gas (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.