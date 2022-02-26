S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 121,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,686,000 after buying an additional 11,699 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,925,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,242,974,000 after acquiring an additional 100,883 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPGI opened at $380.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.50 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $424.15 and its 200 day moving average is $441.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.75.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

