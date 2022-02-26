SparksPay Market Cap Tops $17,056.41 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $17,056.41 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparksPay has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,068,869 coins and its circulating supply is 10,827,599 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

