SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:JNK)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 48,902 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,336% compared to the average volume of 3,406 put options.

JNK opened at $104.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.91. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.99 and a 12-month high of $110.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

