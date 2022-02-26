SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.68% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $11,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $76,000. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 309.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of CWI stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

