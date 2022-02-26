SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Bought by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $10,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,073,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,442 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,633,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,271,000 after acquiring an additional 301,286 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,127,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,492,000 after acquiring an additional 694,366 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 941,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,094,000 after acquiring an additional 51,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 866,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,863,000 after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter.

SPAB stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $30.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60.

