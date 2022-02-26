SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 72.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $399,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 59.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV opened at $82.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.81. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.