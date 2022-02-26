SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 418.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 140,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,713,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $56.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.81.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.