SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,268 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XME opened at $51.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.37. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $51.78.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

