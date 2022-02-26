Spectrecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.21 or 0.00205808 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022832 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00022661 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.86 or 0.00358211 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

