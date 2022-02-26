Spectrum Market Cap Tops $14,375.02 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $14,375.02 and approximately $1,945.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

