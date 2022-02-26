Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 330 ($4.49).

A number of research firms have commented on SPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.67) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.35) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.35) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

LON:SPT opened at GBX 237.60 ($3.23) on Friday. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 225.20 ($3.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 310.60 ($4.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 250.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 270.86.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

